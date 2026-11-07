Turkish military personnel and equipment move toward Novo Selo

Personnel and military equipment of the Turkish Armed Forces will move along the national road network toward the Novo Selo training area on November 7. They will take part in the multinational Thrace – 26 exercise as part of NATO’s multinational battlegroup in Bulgaria, the Ministry of Defence said.

“Personnel and military equipment of the Turkish Armed Forces will move along the national road network toward the Novo Selo training area on November 7,” the ministry said.

The convoys will be escorted by teams from the Military Police Service. The Ministry of Defence has not announced the specific route, the number of servicemen or the type of equipment.

Movement toward the Koren training area is also forthcoming

In connection with the same exercise, servicemen and equipment from the Land Forces will move toward the Koren training area on November 11 and 12. These convoys will also be escorted by teams from the Military Police Service, the Ministry of Defence said.