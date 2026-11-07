Road Conditions: Restrictions on Hemus Motorway and Winter Conditions

Restrictions on heavy goods vehicles weighing over 12 tonnes remain in place on the Hemus Motorway due to the major repairs to the Topli Dol Tunnel. The measure covers the section between the Sofia exit at kilometre 0 and the Botevgrad road junction at kilometre 47.

On Sunday, 8 November, between 14:00 and 21:00, truck traffic towards Sofia will be restricted. On Monday, 9 November, from 7:00 to 9:00, the ban will apply in both directions. Vehicles travelling towards Vratsa, Montana and Vidin are directed to take a detour via the Petrohan Pass. The Road Infrastructure Agency does not recommend that trucks weighing over 12 tonnes pass through the Iskar Gorge due to works to reinforce the rock slopes.

The latest bulletin published by the Road Infrastructure Agency also describes temporary traffic arrangements on the Trakia Motorway in the Ikhtiman–Mirovo area and at Sabranо–Hadzhidimitrovo. On road III-906 between Dyulino and Gyulyovtsa, traffic is being diverted due to repairs and asphalting, with the measure scheduled to remain in place until 24 February 2027. On road III-103 in the Mezdra area, traffic is moving in both directions in a single lane due to preventive repairs.

An updated road map, issued on 6 November, records 22 closures, 28 incidents and 26 roadworks across the country. In the latest available bulletin from the Ministry of Interior, there is no national summary of waiting times at border crossing points, so an overall assessment of traffic at the borders cannot be confirmed.

Conditions in the mountains

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts predominantly sunny weather in the mountains, but with moderate to strong northerly winds. “The weather in the mountains will be predominantly sunny. Moderate to strong northerly winds will blow,” the institute said.

The temperature at an altitude of 1,200 metres will be around 5 degrees, while at 2,000 metres it will be around minus 1 degree. Temperatures on Mount Botev are expected to range between minus 8 and minus 3 degrees, with a snow cover of 18 centimetres. The forecast for Cherni Vrah is between minus 5 and minus 2 degrees, while on Musala temperatures will range between minus 8 and minus 4 degrees.

Fire service and traffic police data

According to data from the General Directorate of Fire Safety and Civil Protection, on 5 November the fire service responded to 58 calls, extinguished 24 fires and carried out 29 rescue and assistance operations. There were no fatalities or injuries in the fires.

Two serious and 37 minor accidents were recorded in Sofia on 6 November, the Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of Interior said. Over the past 24 hours, 15 serious road accidents involving 22 injured people were registered across the country. According to Ministry of Interior statistics cited by the media, 418 people have died in road accidents since the beginning of the year.