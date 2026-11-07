Science Day Brings Children and Scientists Together at Muzeiko

A Science Day featuring interactive lectures, experiments and demonstrations by university lecturers is taking place today at the Muzeiko children’s science center in Sofia. The program is dedicated to space food, physics, chemistry, biology, veterinary medicine and forestry, the Muzeiko team announced.

One of the highlights is the interactive lecture “A Profession Under the Microscope: What Will We Eat Tomorrow?”, intended for children over the age of 6. They will learn how food for space missions is created and what Bulgaria’s contribution to this field is.

Airplane Simulator and Microscopic Observations

The Department of Air Transport at the Technical University will give visitors the opportunity to try an airplane simulator. This will allow children to learn about some of the work related to aviation.

Sofia University’s Faculty of Geology and Geography will present fossils and minerals. The Faculty of Biology will showcase insects and plants that visitors will be able to examine under a microscope.

A Journey to the Moon

The program also includes the planetarium show “Onward to the Moon”. It traces the history of the exploration of Earth’s natural satellite and presents future space missions.

The event brings together topics from the natural sciences, engineering and space exploration, presenting them through hands-on activities and demonstrations for children.

Sources: bnrnews.bg