Ministry of Interior Union Calls for Pay Rise in Budget 2027

The Trade Union Federation of Ministry of Interior Employees insists that Budget 2027 should provide funds for increasing pay across the system. The demand is for the increase to be within the range proposed for other state sectors.

„Freezing incomes in the sector now, on the professional holiday of the Bulgarian police officer, looks like a punishment for the employees’ work and rejects recognition of what they have achieved“, the federation says.

Union Warns of Action

The organization points out that the lack of a planned increase is particularly problematic against the backdrop of ongoing inflationary pressures and the growing workload of Ministry of Interior employees. According to the federation, this is a sign that the work of the people who guarantee national security and public order around the clock is being neglected.

The union insists that employees should not be held responsible for the country’s fiscal problems and does not rule out union action to defend the economic interests and dignity of its members.

The Dispute Over the Deficit

„Security is expensive everywhere in the world, and in our country it is a constitutional right of every citizen. If our politicians cannot provide financial backing for it, they should clearly say so“, the federation says.

It describes as „a gross distortion of the truth“ the claim that Ministry of Interior employees are the cause of the budget deficit, given the country’s shadow economy, which according to the union exceeds 30 percent.

Sources: nova.bg