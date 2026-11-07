Protest Against Dangerous Driving on the Road to Arbanasi

Citizens in Veliko Tarnovo organized a protest and petition against dangerous driving on the Veliko Tarnovo – Arbanasi road. The reason is driving in the opposite lane on the stretch near the bridge by the “St. Forty Martyrs” Church, where temporary traffic arrangements have been introduced because of a landslide.

Drivers are routinely violating the ban on crossing the bridge, which has been temporarily reinforced with concrete barriers. Because of the landslide, traffic in the area is one-way, while the road to Arbanasi remains narrow and busy.

“They are driving into the opposite lane, and the road is narrow. This creates the potential for serious road accidents, especially if they are descending from Arbanasi at an inappropriate speed. The road is extremely busy. Our appeal is not to wait for the cart to overturn before looking for solutions,” said the petition’s organizers, Tsvetomir Georgiev and Tsanko Mihaylov.

According to them, the current traffic arrangements create a risk of serious crashes and require timely intervention before a major incident occurs.

They propose permanent stabilization of the landslide

Boris Kitanov, deputy chairman of the Transport Committee of the Veliko Tarnovo Municipal Council, identified the long-term stabilization of the landslide as a possible solution.

“A long-term solution must be found to stop the landslide from the hill. The temporary structures that impede the landslide must be removed, and two-way traffic must be restored,” Kitanov said.

This would allow traffic on the Veliko Tarnovo – Arbanasi road to resume in both directions, but this depends on the area being permanently secured.

Traffic police begin issuing fines

Traffic police officers are beginning mass checks and issuing fines to drivers who violate the traffic arrangements that have been introduced. Inspector Georgi Georgiev of the Veliko Tarnovo traffic police said that the fine is 51.13 euros.

“If necessary, measures may subsequently be taken to revoke drivers’ licenses as well,” Inspector Georgiev said.

Sources: bnrnews.bg