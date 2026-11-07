Outbreak of sheep and goat pox detected in Koriten

A primary outbreak of sheep and goat pox has been detected at a livestock facility in the village of Koriten, Krushari Municipality, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency reported. The farm houses 120 sheep. The signal was submitted by the owner after clinical signs of the disease appeared, and he cooperated with the veterinary authorities.

A 5-kilometre protection zone has been established around the affected facility. It includes the villages of Abrit, Aleksandria, Kapitan Dimitrovo, Koriten, Poruchik Kardzhievo and Severyak.

Restrictions in five municipalities

A 20-kilometre surveillance zone has also been established, covering populated areas in the municipalities of Krushari, General Toshevo, Dobrichka, Kaynardzha and Tervel.

The movement of sheep and goats is prohibited in the zones, except for animals intended for immediate slaughter under certain conditions. The animals must be kept indoors. A livestock census, updating of data in the „VetIS“ information system and official veterinary control are planned.

An epizootic investigation is being carried out to track the movement of animals, products, feed and means of transport linked to the outbreak. Special requirements apply to the movement and processing of raw milk from the affected areas.

Control measures and compensation to follow

The Regional Food Safety Directorate in Dobrich is coordinating action with local authorities to control and eradicate the disease. Animal owners are eligible for compensation under the Veterinary Medical Activities Act.

„The disease poses no danger to humans, but its spread could cause significant economic damage,“ the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency said.

The agency urged farmers to comply with biosecurity measures and, in case of suspected disease, to immediately notify a veterinarian. Reports are accepted around the clock at 0700 122 99.

At the end of October, an outbreak of sheep and goat pox was also detected in the Shabla area.

Sources: bta.bg