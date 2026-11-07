New Parts of Sofia Left Without Heating and Hot Water

New parts of Sofia were left without heating and hot water due to breakdowns in the heating transmission network. Heating supply is expected to be restored on November 9, Sofia District Heating announced.

Among the affected facilities is the Emergency Department of St. Anna University Hospital.

Affected Neighborhoods and Addresses

In Krasna Polyana 1, subscribers in blocks 16V, 20, 20A, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 32, 33, 34, 35A and 35B, as well as at 44 Odorovtsi Street and at Aleko Konstantinov Secondary School No. 28, are without heating and hot water.

In Geo Milev, the affected locations are 10 Hemus Street, block 266 on Aleko Bogoridi Street and 5 Razlaka Street. Heating supply has also been suspended to block 24 in Slatina.

Also without heating and hot water are block 30 on Tsarigradsko Shose Boulevard, 16A G. M. Dimitrov Boulevard, and blocks 30 and 30A in Mladost 1.

In Gotse Delchev, the affected locations are blocks 243–251, Vladislav Gramatik Secondary School No. 73, Detelina Kindergarten No. 7, blocks 1–6 on Deyan Belishki Street, addresses on the same street, as well as blocks on Todor Kableshkov Boulevard. The Blagoveshtenie Center for Social Rehabilitation is also without heating supply.

Network Problems Discussed by the Sofia Municipal Council

The emergency outages were among the topics discussed at a meeting of the Sofia Municipal Council. Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev, Sofia Municipal Council Chairman Tsvetomir Petrov and municipal councilors took part in it.

The condition of Sofia District Heating was discussed, and solutions were sought for the situation in which thousands of Sofia residents are without heating and hot water due to breakdowns in the heating transmission network.

Sources: bta.bg