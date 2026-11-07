No Damage to the Infrastructure of the Landfill near Barutin

The Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water – Smolyan has found no damage to the infrastructure of the regional landfill near the Dospat village of Barutin following the fire in October. The blaze affected between 3,500 and 4,000 square metres of the working area, said the inspectorate’s director, Ekaterina Gadzhеva.

The fire was brought under control within 10 hours. The affected area was then covered with soil. The announcement of the inspection results states both that no damage to the infrastructure was found and that damage was identified to the insulating membrane, gas wells, electricity supply, water supply and the rest of the adjacent infrastructure.

The regional landfill serves the municipalities of Dospat, Satovcha, Borino, Devin and Sarnitsa, and is operated by the Municipality of Dospat.

Only Fire Since the Beginning of the Year

„Fires at regional landfills in the territory controlled by the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water – Smolyan are isolated incidents,“ said Ekaterina Gadzhеva. According to her, the fire near Dospat is the only such case since the beginning of the year. No fires have been detected at other waste storage sites either.

In October, the environmental inspectorate carried out a total of 119 inspections at 92 sites. Eight instructions were issued, with no administrative violation reports being drawn up.

Penalty for a Facility in Fargovo

The Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water – Smolyan has launched a procedure to impose an ongoing penalty on the Municipality of Satovcha for a wastewater treatment facility in Fargovo.

The inspectorate also issued a decision that no environmental impact assessment should be carried out for an investment proposal to build holiday villages, recreation areas and an open-air car park in the village of Progled near Pamporovo.

Eight inspections of centuries-old trees in the lands of Varli Dol, Tsatsarovtsi and Stoikite found that the trees were in good condition and that there were no violations.

Sources: bta.bg