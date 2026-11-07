Protesters lie down on the tracks in Pavlikeni over BDZ

Residents of Pavlikeni once again protested at the town’s railway station over BDZ’s new timetable. Some of the dissatisfied protesters lay down on the tracks to express their opposition to the decision for six new express trains to pass through Pavlikeni without stopping there.

The change is scheduled to take effect on December 12. The trains operate on the Sofia–Varna–Sofia and Sofia–Burgas–Sofia routes. According to the published information, they are included in the new timetable, but Pavlikeni station is not among their stops.

This is the second consecutive protest at the local station against the decision of “BDZ – Passenger Services.” The dissatisfied residents have said they will take further action next week, warning that it “will not be peaceful.”

BDZ has announced that it is holding talks with Pavlikeni Municipality. The company is seeking an opportunity for at least some of the six express trains to stop at the station, but so far there has been no confirmed final decision to amend the plan.

If the timetable remains unchanged, residents of Pavlikeni will not be able to use the new express trains directly from the town. The final version of the schedule will determine whether some of the trains will stop at the local station.

Source: nova.bg