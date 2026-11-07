Veni Markovski: “Donald Trump’s only power at the moment is the veto”

Losing the Republican majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate will seriously limit Donald Trump’s ability to advance his policies, technology expert Veni Markovski said on the program “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov” on NOVA NEWS. Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the U.S. midterm elections.

“The only power Donald Trump currently possesses is the veto. It is entirely possible that we will see it used frequently,” Markovski commented.

Abdul El-Sayed’s victory in Michigan

One of the notable results was Democrat Abdul El-Sayed’s victory in Michigan. His campaign provoked strong reactions among conservative voters, while Trump called him a “jihadist.”

Markovski does not expect the result to lead to a serious confrontation between Democrats and Republicans. In his words, El-Sayed managed to offend his political opponents, including the president, but won in a state with a diverse population.

“In addition, he is a senator for six years, and at least another four years will pass after Trump’s presidency ends,” Markovski said.

According to him, the six-year term gives senators a longer political horizon and makes them less dependent on voters’ short-term sentiments.

Democratic breakthrough in Texas

James Talarico won the Senate election in Texas for the Democrats, defeating Republican candidate Ken Paxton. The result was described as a historic breakthrough for Democrats in a state that had long been considered a safe Republican stronghold.

Markovski linked the election result to dissatisfaction with the Trump administration’s economic policies, corruption problems and the price of gasoline.

“This is a sign that the policies being implemented in America so far, particularly those related to the economy and the lack of a fight against corruption, have been met with an extremely negative response,” the expert said.

In his words, the loss was due not only to the overall political situation but also to the choice of candidates. Markovski described Paxton as an “extremely unsuitable candidate” and pointed out that he had been impeached by his own fellow Republicans in Texas.

The expert added that other candidates personally backed by Trump had also performed worse than expected.

Possible shift toward Israel

Markovski also expects changes in relations between Washington and Israel. According to him, the United States’ domestic problems will carry more weight than the positions of individual senators on foreign policy issues.

“It is obvious that there will be some change in policy,” he said, adding that Trump had stated his intention not to insist on the continuation of U.S. aid to Israel after the current period expires.

Sources: nova.bg, apnews.com