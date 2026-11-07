The Ministry of Defence has received €245 million for aid to Ukraine

The Ministry of Defence has received a total of €245,231,834 for the military and military-technical assistance provided to Ukraine from 2022 to October 2026. The data are cited in a response by Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov to Ivaylo Mirchev, an MP from “Democratic Bulgaria”.

Of the total amount, €5,111,833.89 was received through the European Peace Facility, while €240,120,000 was received under agreements with allied countries.

How the funds were allocated

In 2024, the Ministry of Defence received €29.4 million, which was used for capital expenditure under the Investment Programme for National Projects.

In 2025, €178,220,000.20 was received. Of this amount, €122,008,648.52 was earmarked in the defence ministry’s budget under the Programme for Priority Strategic Investment Projects with national funding for the period 2025–2028. Another €56,211,351.68 was transferred to the national budget.

In 2026, €32.5 million was received. The amount was centralised in the national budget and has so far not been allocated in the Ministry of Defence’s budget for expenditure.

The funds of more than €5 million received through the European Peace Facility were deducted from Bulgaria’s due contributions to the European Union.

The aid is worth nearly €340 million

Between 2022 and October 2026, Bulgaria sent 11 packages containing ammunition and weapons. The total value of the military aid provided was nearly €340 million.

No reimbursement has been received for the armoured transport equipment provided to Ukraine by the Ministry of the Interior. According to the minister’s response, the documents required for compensation had been prepared and sent, but a reply was received stating that “the expenses are not eligible for reimbursement”.

At the beginning of June, the government announced that Bulgaria would not send any more weapons to Ukraine.

Source: bnrnews.bg