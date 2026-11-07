Vigenin: Yotova’s victory will give the BSP new energy

Iliana Iotova’s victory will have a positive impact on the BSP and will bring new energy to the party. This was stated by Christian Vigenin, an MEP from the BSP and the group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, on the programme “Ofensiva s Lyubo Ognyanov” on NOVA NEWS.

According to Vigenin, the results of the presidential election show that those in power have significant mobilisation potential, while the BSP has managed to restore part of its organisational activity. Iliana Iotova and Kiril Valchev won the second round of the election.

Vigenin does not expect a political reversal

The MEP does not accept the claim that the two rounds are a serious signal of a loss of public support for those in power. In his words, sociological surveys show some decline in confidence, but not a significant reversal in political attitudes.

“We have not seen such a large difference in a second round for a long time. In my opinion, this is a victory both for Radev and for those in power,” Vigenin commented.

He described the campaign as an opportunity for the BSP to show that it still has organisational resources and the ability to mobilise voters.

“I think this campaign brought new energy to the party. We saw that we can work successfully and effectively,” the MEP said.

Vigenin clarified that the success was not due solely to the BSP, but that the left’s efforts had contributed to the final result and to Iliana Iotova’s performance.

Call for better security coordination

During the conversation, he also commented on European security against the backdrop of the ongoing Russian aggression and the increasing number of incidents involving drones and attacks on infrastructure. According to him, Bulgaria must actively participate in joint efforts to protect the region and coordinate its actions with the other countries.

“For me, the answer lies in strengthening your capabilities to respond in such cases, improving coordination, information exchange and the ability to prevent such incidents,” Vigenin said.

In his words, some of the necessary measures have already been taken, but more work remains to be done, particularly in cooperation with Turkey and Romania.

Vigenin called for a broader security architecture in Europe that takes into account the interests and concerns of all the countries on the continent. He stressed that security should not be viewed solely through the expansion of military capabilities and the accumulation of weapons.

“The accumulation of weapons on both sides does not necessarily bring security. It may lead to mutual deterrence, but that is not the same as security,” the MEP said.

According to him, in the long term, opportunities must be found to restore dialogue between the countries. Vigenin said that such a position should not automatically be interpreted as sympathy for the Kremlin.

“The fact that someone takes a somewhat longer-term view of these processes is no reason to accuse them of being friends with Putin. On the contrary, this may be part of a serious and in-depth approach to Europe’s future security,” he said.

Source: nova.bg