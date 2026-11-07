Milen Trifonov: The 2027 Budget Seeks Balance

The 2027 budget is the best possible option, but it still needs to be discussed with the partners. This was stated by Milen Trifonov, an MP from “Progressive Bulgaria”, on NOVA NEWS’s “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov” programme.

Trifonov also commented on the decision to present the financial framework at the University of National and World Economy. According to him, the reactions to the venue are an attempt to divert attention from the real issues.

A €660 Minimum Wage

“Why should it be eccentric? Perhaps it should have been in a shopping mall; then the opposition would have said it was a good decision. This is a tactic used by the opposition,” the MP said.

The planned minimum wage is €660. Trifonov pointed out that the amount could also be €670 or €680, but in his view, a higher figure would face opposition from employers in northwestern Bulgaria, where social security incomes are lower.

“The minimum wage is €660. Yes, it could also be €670 or €680. What would that change? Ultimately, employers in northwestern Bulgaria, where social security incomes are lower, would criticise a higher minimum wage. Here, we are seeking the proper balance between the interests of citizens and those of business,” Trifonov said.

According to him, the main goal is not merely an administrative increase in the minimum wage, but the creation of conditions for businesses to offer higher salaries. In this way, he said, fewer and fewer people will work for the minimum wage.

Dispute Over Cuts in the Administration

The budget provides for 5,000 job cuts in the state administration. Trifonov rejected claims that these mainly concern vacant positions and said that more than half of them are occupied.

“Either they are lying, or they are not familiar with the facts. More than 50% are occupied positions,” the MP said.

He linked the reform to opportunities for young people’s professional development. Trifonov also identified as a problem employees who have reached retirement age but continue to work while receiving both a pension and employment income. According to him, changes in the state administration had been postponed by previous governments.

Criticism of Previous Budget Forecasts

Regarding criticism of the budget plan by Asen Vasilev, Trifonov said that the forecasts for 2027 were more realistic. According to him, this should reduce the need for additional budget revisions at the end of the year.

The MP raised the question of whether the inflated forecasts in the previous financial framework were the result of a lack of expert judgement or had been made deliberately.

“There are two possibilities–either they did not know, or they did it deliberately. This also constitutes elements of crimes under the Criminal Code,” Milen Trifonov said.

Source: nova.bg