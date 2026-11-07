“Yes, Bulgaria”: There are two versions of the letter to the EC

“Yes, Bulgaria” stated that it has two different versions of a letter from Finance Minister Galab Donev to the European Commission concerning pension contributions and the budget deficit. According to the formation, both documents are dated November 2, 2026, bear the same number – 37-01-66, and are addressed to Maarten Verwey, the European Commission’s Director-General for Economic and Financial Affairs.

According to “Yes, Bulgaria”, their content differs on substantial issues. In one version, the government proposes the temporary redirection of part of the social security contributions from the second pension pillar to the National Social Security Institute. The other document does not contain this measure. The forecasts for the pace of reducing the budget deficit also differed.

“The scandal surrounding the second pension pillar is taking on a new dimension, and it is no longer only about the government’s attempt to redirect part of future pension contributions to the National Social Security Institute, but also about the credibility of the Bulgarian state’s official correspondence with the EC,” the formation stated.

The claims were circulated following a statement by Galab Donev that the cabinet had not proposed to the European Commission redirecting funds from the second pension pillar to the National Social Security Institute. The finance minister stated that there was no such idea in his official proposal of November 2.

Demand for the full correspondence

“Yes, Bulgaria” is insisting that the Ministry of Finance publish all correspondence with the European Commission, rather than only the document currently available. The formation also stated that it would seek independent confirmation from the European Commission as to which text was received on November 2, when it was registered, and whether another version was sent afterward.

“If the government has changed its position, it owes an explanation. If it sent a revised document, it must state when and why. If two official documents with the same number exist, it must explain their status,” the statement said.

How the dispute began

On November 6, “Yes, Bulgaria” co-chair and deputy chair of the parliamentary group of “Democratic Bulgaria” Bozhidar Bozhanov showed on BNT a letter which he said had been signed by Galab Donev. According to him, it contained a proposal for the temporary redirection of part of the mandatory pension contribution from the second to the first pension pillar for the period 2027–2029.

The discrepancy between the document shown and the finance minister’s public denial raises the question of which version was sent to the European Commission and whether there was a subsequent change in the government’s official position.

Sources: bta.bg, btvnovinite.bg