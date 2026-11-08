Judges fail to elect Supreme Judicial Council members; vote set for November 8

Judges failed to elect members of the Supreme Judicial Council from their professional quota in the vote held on November 7. Therefore, a second round will be held on November 8, said Biser Troyanov, chairman of the Election Commission at the General Assembly of Judges and a judge at the Supreme Court of Cassation.

A total of 2,275 judges were eligible to vote, while 1,870 cast their ballots. None of the candidates managed to receive more than half of the votes.

All 21 candidates remain in the race

“None of the candidates for membership managed to garner more than half of the votes,” Biser Troyanov said.

The repeat vote will be held among all 21 candidates. The six candidates who receive the most support in the second round will be elected as members of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Voting will begin at 8:00 a.m. and continue until 6:00 p.m. Ballots will be cast on paper at 30 polling stations across the country.

The polling stations are located according to the number and location of the district courts. There will be four polling stations in Sofia.

Sources: bta.bg