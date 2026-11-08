A man from Varna ate his parking ticket

Rosen Markov from Varna ate his parking ticket for improper parking on his 70th birthday. The day before, he had stopped his car on Chataldzha Street to restock one of his flower shops. According to him, the stop lasted about a minute, the car’s hazard lights were on, and the trunk was open.

Markov was carrying four bunches of gladioli when he was stopped by police officers from the Second District Police Department. He was fined €25. He does not deny that he stopped in a prohibited area, but claims that traders at the market have no real way to restock their businesses without breaking the rules.

“Even if it’s just one euro, there should be a way,” Markov told NOVA.

The man has filed a complaint with the Administrative Court. His dissatisfaction is also prompted by the statement on the ticket that tickets cannot be appealed. According to Markov, such wording cannot rule out the possibility of judicial review of the imposed sanction.

Instead of paying the fine without comment, he chose an unusual way to express his position. On his birthday, he publicly ate the original ticket in central Varna. He said the police had requested copies of the document, so there was no need for him to keep the original.

Markov stresses that he can pay the sum, but wants the case to draw attention to the rights of drivers who believe they have been unfairly sanctioned. He urged them not to rush to pay, but to seek an opportunity to appeal when they believe they have grounds to do so.

While the court is considering his complaint, the man from Varna has already received a second fine for improper parking. He links the sanctions to the need to restock his flower shops.

No court ruling has yet been announced on Rosen Markov’s complaint.

Sources: nova.bg