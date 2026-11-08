Demerdzhiev: Police officers risk their lives every day

Bulgarian police officers face crime every day, often carrying out their duties at the risk of their lives. This was stated by Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev in a message marking the professional holiday of the police.

The holiday is celebrated on November 8 and coincides with the Feast of Saint Michael the Archangel. Demerdzhiev pointed out that the date is significant not only for the Ministry of Interior, but also for all Christians.

“Being a police officer cannot be a profession – it is not a job, but a calling,” the minister said. According to him, this calling often puts officers in danger, but they continue to perform their duty.

Demerdzhiev urged police officers to wear their uniforms with pride and highlighted the importance of the honor of the badge.

“The honor of the badge is defended every day by each and every one of you,” Ivan Demerdzhiev said.

The minister thanked the officers for not turning a blind eye to people’s misfortunes and for providing assistance even in situations in which they are not obliged to intervene. According to him, this work is recognized both by the Interior Ministry’s leadership and by society.

Sources: bta.bg