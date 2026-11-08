Borissov: Security begins with an independent police force

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Citizens' security begins with a strong, professional police force independent of political pressure. GERB leader Boyko Borissov said this on the occasion of the professional holiday of the Bulgarian police – November 8.

According to Borissov, the state owes employees of the Ministry of the Interior respect, support and clear accountability.

„I know the price of this profession. Respect to everyone who wears the uniform with honor“, Borissov wrote.

The GERB leader congratulated Bulgarian police officers on their holiday.

Sources: bta.bg