Mariana Popova on Knopa: Attitudes toward animals are absurd

The death of Knopa, a dog, in the Krastova Vada district of Sofia sparked public outrage and a protest calling for justice and harsher penalties for animal cruelty. Singer Mariana Popova also commented on the issue.

“It is unbearable to watch this footage and imagine that such people walk the streets and that we interact with them,” Popova said. In her words, in 2026 there should be neither people who display such cruelty nor tolerance toward them.

The singer called for concrete action against animal cruelty. “It is very important to take measures against these people. An animal police force is the solution, and it must work village by village,” she said.

Popova also drew attention to the way domestic animals are kept. According to her, many homes have dogs kept on chains, living in enclosures. “People’s attitude toward animals is absurd,” the singer said.

The case of Knopa led to a citizens’ protest on Wednesday, with demonstrators calling for justice and harsher penalties for animal cruelty. The full conversation with Mariana Popova was published in a video report by NOVA.

Sources: nova.bg