Harmanli and 4 villages in Haskovo region face water supply problems

A breakdown on “Buzludzha” Street left the southwestern part of Harmanli without water. Teams from Water and Sewerage – Haskovo are working to repair the damage.

“The southwestern part of the city is without water,” the water utility said.

There are also water supply problems in four villages in Haskovo region. Construction and repair work is being carried out on the water pipeline to the Haskovo village of Kozlets.

Repairs are also under way on the internal water supply network of the Dimitrovgrad village of Radievo. Water supply there has been disrupted for some customers and is expected to be restored by the end of the day.

As of 10:30 a.m., a problem had been identified on the water pipelines to the Ivaylovgrad villages of Zhelezino and Pŭstrook. Teams are working to repair the damage.

Sources: marica.bg