The Mayor of Izgrev Warns Potential Rivals

The mayor of Sofia’s Izgrev district, Dr. Delyan Georgiev, warned some of his potential rivals in the 2027 local elections. In a Facebook post, he questioned the motives of some of the district’s active citizens and said residents would recognize attempts at political manipulation.

Georgiev points out that the elections will be held in October 2027, but says unusual civic activity has been observed in Izgrev for months. He refers to three or four more prominent Facebook users who, in his view, are seeking to build a public image as engaged residents without openly stating their political intentions.

In his post, the mayor claims that some of these citizens submit complaints, letters and applications under the Access to Public Information Act to the district administration on a daily basis. According to him, others present themselves as intermediaries for local residents and say they receive reports and requests for assistance on various issues.

According to Georgiev, this activity may precede bids for mayor of Izgrev district in 2027. He does not name any individuals or present specific cases related to his claims. The mayor suggests that the future candidates could be nominated by political parties or run as independents.

“There is nothing wrong with wanting to be a district mayor if you feel prepared for it,” Georgiev wrote.

He urged those wishing to take part in the elections to state their intentions openly, rather than later presenting their candidacy as a decision imposed by citizens. Georgiev warned that otherwise they would have to explain their actions and accused his opponents of attempting to manipulate the public.

“The people of Izgrev are not sheep,” the mayor said, adding that district residents would decide for themselves whether civic activism was driven by public or political objectives. At the end of the post, he described himself as a local resident and a mayor who had received the people’s trust twice.

Delyan Georgiev was elected district mayor in 2019 and won a second term in 2023. In his current statement, he does not say whether he will take part in the 2027 elections and does not identify which candidates he expects to run against him.

Sources: focus-news.net, bta.bg