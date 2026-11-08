14 new trees planted near children’s playgrounds in Plovdiv

14 new trees were planted near the children’s playgrounds and play areas on the renovated Gen. Kolev Street in Plovdiv’s Zapaden district. Twenty STADA Bulgaria employees from Plovdiv and Stara Zagora joined the volunteer campaign.

The initiative was organized by the “Heroes of Time” and “EcoCommunity” foundations in partnership with the Zapaden district administration and the Gardens and Parks municipal enterprise of Plovdiv Municipality. Five species of trees were planted – sweetgum, plane tree, red oak, European ash and hackberry. According to the organizers, they are suitable for an urban environment and, as their canopies develop, will provide more shade around the play areas.

“I made a commitment to the residents of Gen. Kolev Street that, after the completion of the renovation work, we would continue planting trees in the green areas, and we have taken another step in that direction,” said the mayor of the Zapaden district, Toni Stoycheva.

She thanked the volunteers and organizers, noting that this was the third consecutive year in which they had chosen the district for one of their initiatives.

In addition to planting the trees, the participants also cleared the adjacent green areas of weeds. Painting the benches had also been planned as part of the campaign, but adverse weather conditions prevented it from being carried out.

The necessary materials were donated to the district administration. Its employees are expected to paint the benches in the coming weeks. The Zapaden district administration says it is ready to continue working with citizens, non-governmental organizations and business representatives on new initiatives to improve the urban environment.

“Every new tree contributes to a healthier urban environment. With these 14 trees, we will have more greenery, clean air and oxygen,” commented Lyubomira Kolcheva, director of the EcoCommunity Foundation.

Sources: plovdiv24.bg