President Iotova Sends Condolences to Nawrocki After Shooting in Krakow

President Iliana Iotova sent a letter of condolence to the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, following the shooting in central Krakow, in which six people were killed and 16 injured. Among those injured are two police officers and the suspected perpetrator.

The attack took place on Saturday afternoon in the area of the Main Market Square. According to Polish police, the man drove a car into the crowd and began shooting at random passers-by through the window with a long-barreled weapon. Polish authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack, while the motives have not yet been established.

“I share the pain of the Polish people and express my most sincere solidarity. There are no words that can comfort the loved ones at such a moment, but I want you to know that our thoughts and sympathy are with you and with everyone affected by this tragedy,” Iotova said.

In the letter, the head of state described the attack against peaceful citizens as an act of violence that cannot be justified. She said that Bulgaria condemns the act of aggression and expressed its full support for the efforts of the Polish authorities.

Iotova offered condolences on behalf of the Bulgarian people and personally to the families and loved ones of those who died. She wished those injured a speedy recovery.

Following the attack, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that three more bodies had been found at the suspected shooter’s home. Police later clarified that they were his 53-year-old father, his 52-year-old mother and his 20-year-old sister.

Sources: bta.bg, dnes.bg