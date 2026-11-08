Bulgarian police mark their professional holiday (VIDEO)

Bulgarian police mark their professional holiday on November 8 – the Feast of Saint Michael the Archangel, dedicated to Saint Archangel Michael, patron saint of law enforcement officers. Traditionally, the day is an occasion for ceremonial events, water-blessing services, awards for outstanding police officers and paying tribute to those who died in the line of duty.

In a message marking the holiday, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said that the Bulgarian police face crime every day, often with their officers’ lives at risk. “This is not a job, it is a calling,” he said.

Demerdzhiev urged police officers to wear their uniforms with pride and stressed that the honor of the badge is defended every day. According to him, Interior Ministry employees help citizens in situations that are not always part of their direct duties.

The holiday has nearly a century of history

The professional holiday of the Bulgarian police was first observed on November 21, 1924, according to the Old Style calendar – on the day of Saint Archangel Michael. After 1943, the tradition was discontinued.

The observance was restored in 1994 at the proposal of the National Police Trade Union. By Decision 38 of the Council of Ministers dated January 29, 1999, November 8 was declared the professional holiday of the employees of the National Police Service “Police” of the Interior Ministry.

In various Interior Ministry structures, the holiday is traditionally marked with official meetings and ceremonies, the presentation of awards, a festive water-blessing service, and the laying of wreaths and flowers in memory of employees who died in the line of duty.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, dariknews.bg, bta.bg