Truck Carrying Live Pigs Overturns at the Hainboaz Pass

A truck carrying live pigs overturned at the Republic Pass, NOVA reported. The accident occurred around noon in the northern part of Hainboaz, in the territory of Veliko Tarnovo Province.

When the truck overturned, some of the animals got out onto the roadway. Traffic through the pass is partially blocked because of the incident.

Police teams are at the scene, regulating traffic and directing drivers. Arrangements are pending for clearing the road and collecting the animals.

The circumstances surrounding the accident have not yet been clarified. So far, no information about injured people has been reported.

Source: nova.bg