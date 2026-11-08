The Winter Motorcycle Season Begins with the 20th Motorcycle Parade in Burgas

The winter motorcycle season is being opened in Burgas with the 20th motorcycle parade, bringing together motorcyclists from the Burgas region and various parts of the country. The initiative is being held under the motto “Counting Wild Hares,” with the focus on safe driving during the winter months.

Riders of two-wheeled motor vehicles issued an appeal to all road users: “Let us be extremely careful on the road, especially during the winter season.” The message is related to the more challenging driving conditions and the need for considerate behavior on the part of both motorcyclists and car drivers.

The participants also drew attention to their visibility. In winter, many motorcyclists ride in dark clothing, which can make them more difficult to spot on the road, especially in reduced daylight or poor weather conditions.

That is why the motorcyclists called for greater tolerance among drivers. According to them, attentiveness and mutual consideration are particularly important at the beginning of the winter season, when two-wheeled vehicles remain part of the traffic despite the changing driving conditions.

Source: nova.bg