77% of Bulgarians expect the transition to bring cheaper energy

77% of Bulgarians expect the energy transition to lead to more stable or lower energy prices. This is shown by a survey conducted by the European Investment Bank through Ipsos bva among 1,000 people in Bulgaria. The survey was carried out between August 3 and 25, 2026, and is part of a study covering 23,000 people in all 27 European Union member states.

Nearly 69% of respondents describe the energy transition as urgently necessary for the country. For 74% of them, its main benefit would be reducing dependence on imports of oil and natural gas, while 66% expect the change to contribute to slowing climate change.

“The energy transition must ensure more affordable energy, as well as greater independence”

This was stated by EIB Vice-President Marek Mora. In his words, investments should help Bulgaria produce more clean energy and strengthen the grids that deliver it to households and businesses.

High prices are already affecting households

The data show that expectations for more affordable energy are linked to the direct experience of rising prices. 74% of Bulgarians say that higher prices for gas, fuel, heating and electricity have significantly reduced their purchasing power over the past 12 months.

Half of those surveyed have cut spending on food or healthcare. 26% have reduced heating, while 20% have gone into debt, sought financial assistance or postponed paying an energy bill. The share of people reporting such difficulties is among the highest in the European Union.

Support for joint European investments

80% of Bulgarians support closer cooperation with the other EU countries to achieve energy independence. 65% believe that member states should pool their financial resources for investments in the energy transition.

87% want low-carbon energy to be given priority. Solar energy, at 45%, nuclear energy, at 42%, and wind energy, at 23%, were mentioned most frequently.

If the European Union slows down the transition, 75% of Bulgarians expect a long-term increase in energy prices and living costs. 73% see a risk of greater dependence on imports of oil and natural gas. At the same time, 63% say they would feel prouder to be European if the EU became energy independent.

Source: bnrnews.bg