“Vazrazhdane” Calls 2027 Budget Draft a Blow to Bulgarian Families

The 2027 state budget draft provides for nearly €56 billion in spending, a budget deficit of €4.9 billion and new government debt amounting to €8.6 billion. This assessment was made by “Vazrazhdane” in a position distributed via BNT.

The party places these figures in the context of the ongoing rise in prices. The data presented indicate that inflation reached 5.7% in September, while the cumulative increase in prices over the past five years has been 42.4%. According to “Vazrazhdane”, the planned budget measures do not provide sufficient protection for household incomes.

What Income Changes Are Planned

The minimum wage is expected to reach €660, representing an increase of €40. The maximum insurable income is expected to be €2,400.

Salaries in the public sector are set to increase by 5%, while pensions will rise by 7.8% from July. At the same time, a 10% optimization of personnel spending in the administration is planned, including the elimination of more than 5,000 positions.

“Vazrazhdane” describes these parameters as insufficient against the backdrop of rising prices and says they could lead to greater uncertainty for those working in the administration.

Criticism of Food Vouchers and Maternity Benefits

The position also states that a 7% tax on food vouchers is planned. According to the party, this will reduce the value of one of the additional benefits available to employees.

The benefit for the second year of maternity leave is expected to reach €450. “Vazrazhdane” believes that this amount will not cover the actual costs of raising a young child. The text also mentions a one-time payment of €50, which the party describes as insufficient for families facing ongoing expenses for food, bills and children.

Call for Lower VAT on Fuel

The party also criticizes the government’s stated goal of slowing the rise in prices rather than actually reducing them. The position claims that higher fuel costs are passed on to the prices of food, transport and essential goods.

“Vazrazhdane” insists on reducing VAT on fuel as a measure to protect purchasing power. The party also criticizes Prime Minister Rumen Radev over his promises to tackle the price crisis and not raise taxes.

“Bulgarians do not want to survive from paycheck to paycheck – they want to live with dignity.”

According to “Vazrazhdane”, the 2027 budget draft shifts the burden onto working families and future generations through the new debt, the higher social security burden and incomes that are struggling to keep pace with rising prices.

Source: bntnews.bg