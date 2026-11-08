Students involved in vandalism and their parents to clean Roma cemetery in Kyustendil

Students from fifth to seventh grade will clean the Roma cemetery in Kyustendil together with their parents after being identified as participants in nighttime acts of vandalism in the Izтok neighborhood. The decision was made following a meeting with the parents, and the case will not be referred to the police, Bulgarian National Radio reported.

According to the information, the group was roaming the streets around and after midnight. Stones and eggs were thrown at the windows of homes, entrance doors were kicked, and various objects were hurled at houses. Noise was also made in the middle of the night. The incidents caused material damage, including broken windows.

The children were identified through video cameras in the area. Their parents themselves sought contact with Stefan Lazarov, a former mayor of the Izтok neighborhood and activist. Experts on Roma affairs from the municipality also took part in the subsequent meeting.

The case ended with an apology from the children and a promise by the parents to exercise stricter control. The families are expected to voluntarily clean up the neighborhood, with the specific punishment involving the cleaning of cemetery plots.

“We gathered them all last night; they came on their own. We clarified things and reached an agreement. Now, instead of the school, they will clean the Roma cemetery as punishment–the children and the parents. This is the punishment we came up with,” Stefan Lazarov said.

Lazarov warned that there would be no leniency if similar incidents were repeated and that law enforcement authorities would be notified. He urged parents to monitor where and how their children spend their time, especially during the late hours.

Source: bnrnews.bg