A landslide swept away part of a street near a construction site in Smolyan

A landslide near a construction site in Smolyan’s Nevyastata district swept away part of a street, a parking lot and a section of one of the lanes. The earth collapsed into an excavation made for the construction of a residential building.

Smolyan Mayor Nikolay Melemov, Deputy Mayor Marian Tsekova and engineer Atanas Malakov, who is responsible for disasters and accidents in the municipality, were at the scene. Smolyan Municipality is launching an investigation into the incident, while those involved in the construction must take urgent measures to reinforce the slope.

“All those involved in the construction must urgently take measures to reinforce the slope,” Deputy Mayor Marian Tsekova said. The designers are expected to arrive at the site on Monday so that a specific technical solution for securing the area can be selected.

The cause of the landslide is being clarified

According to Lyudmil Tsvetkov, manager of Valmex, the company engaged to reinforce the site, the landslide was caused by the large amount of rainwater following the prolonged rainfall. He said the street had channelled the water toward the construction site, which had led to the earth collapsing.

Tsvetkov believes there is no danger to the rest of the street or to the neighbouring residential buildings. Teams are being mobilised for reinforcement work, but the specific solution will be coordinated with the designers.

Residents challenge the construction

For more than ten years, residents of the district have opposed plans to develop the site. During this period, the property changed owners several times, and the dispute reached the Administrative Court in Smolyan. The case was terminated due to a lack of legal interest, as the project was only at the investment-intention stage at the time.

Stefka Marinska, a resident of a neighbouring apartment block who has opposed the construction for years, said that in 2025 the company had terminated the procedure, but a year later work had begun. According to her, violations of urban-planning requirements had been committed when the project was approved.

Marinska disputes the increase in the development parameters, pointing out that the permitted height to the eaves level had been increased from 10 to 20 metres. The planned building is seven storeys high, and she says the owners of neighbouring properties had not been notified of the changes.

The resident also questions the geological surveys. She claims that the area is a ravine with underground water, that water had seeped into the basements of neighbouring blocks and that cracks had already appeared near one of the buildings.

Residents have once again filed a complaint with the Administrative Court in Smolyan against the construction permit and the start of construction work. The case is expected to be scheduled. Reports have also been submitted to other competent institutions, including the Directorate for National Construction Control.

Source: bta.bg