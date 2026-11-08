Crash closes Road III-305 near the village of Yasen

A crash has closed Road III-305 near the Pleven village of Yasen. Traffic in the area is being regulated by Interior Ministry patrol vehicles, the Road Infrastructure Agency reported.

For traffic heading towards Yasen, a detour has been introduced through the villages of Krushovitsa, Gradina and Tarnene. For those travelling towards Sofia, the route has been redirected along Road I-3 Byala–Botevgrad.

“So far, there is no information about fatalities,” Mariana Tsvetkova, spokesperson for the Pleven Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry, told BTA.

No details have so far been reported about the number of people involved in the crash, whether there are injured people or the causes of the incident.

Sources: bta.bg, btvnovinite.bg