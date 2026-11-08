Results of the Election of Judges to the SJC Expected After 11 p.m.

The counting of paper ballots from the runoff election for six representatives of judges on the Supreme Judicial Council is continuing. There are 21 candidates for the seats from the professional quota.

The counting has been underway for a third hour and is being monitored by observers. Processing has been completed in all but two of the sections in Sofia, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

The names of the six elected magistrates, as well as voter turnout in the runoff, are expected to be announced after 11 p.m. In the first round, 82 percent of eligible judges went to the polls. As of now, the results of the repeat vote have still not been announced.

Sources: bnrnews.bg