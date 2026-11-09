Judges elect their six representatives to the SJC

Judges elected their six representatives to the new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council. The Judicial College will include Maria Terziyska, Svetlana Kalinova, Daniela Aleksandrova, Vasil Petkov, Veselka Zlateva-Kozhuharova and Emilia Vasileva.

The results were announced by Biser Troyanov, a judge at the Supreme Court of Cassation and chair of the Election Commission of the General Assembly of Judges. In his announcement of the election, he said:

“The direct election produced the six members of the SJC in the Judicial College.”

Who are the elected judges

Maria Terziyska is deputy chair of the District Court in Varna. Svetlana Kalinova and Emilia Vasileva are judges at the Supreme Court of Cassation.

Daniela Aleksandrova is deputy chair of the Sofia District Court. Vasil Petkov is a judge at the Military Court of Appeals, while Veselka Zlateva-Kozhuharova heads the Administrative Court in Pazardzhik.

Voter turnout was 84.18 percent, with 2,275 judges eligible to vote. The vote was conducted using paper ballots at 30 polling stations located across the country.

The election was held after a repeat vote

The repeat vote was held after none of the 21 candidates managed to secure the required number of votes on November 7. Turnout in the new vote was higher than that recorded the previous day.

Thus, the judicial quota in the new SJC has now been determined. Parliament is to elect 11 representatives from the parliamentary quota—six for the Judicial College and five for the Prosecutorial College.

The hearing of the candidates from the parliamentary quota concluded on November 5. Prosecutors have already elected their representatives to the SJC after voting in two rounds, while investigators are yet to hear their candidates and elect one representative.

Sources: bta.bg, vss.justice.bg