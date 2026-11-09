Shishkov to Launch Water Pipeline Renovation in Peshtera

Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Arch. Ivan Shishkov will launch the reconstruction of a main water pipeline in Peshtera. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., and will be attended by the municipality’s mayor, Yordan Mladenov, and the regional governor, Borislav Bogoslovov.

The project is being funded under the investment programme for municipal projects, with more than €1.8 million. The reconstruction is part of measures to improve the water supply infrastructure in the region.

Meeting on water supply and infrastructure

At 2:00 p.m. at the Pazardzhik Regional Administration, Shishkov will meet with the regional governor, mayors and MPs from the region as part of the “Regions Speak” initiative.

The meeting will also be attended by Venelin Shakov, executive director of Bulgarian Water and Sewerage Holding EAD, and Eng. Ventsislav Angelov, a member of the Management Board of the Road Infrastructure Agency. A media briefing is scheduled for around 3:30 p.m.

The campaign began in August

The “Regions Speak” initiative was announced by Ivan Shishkov after a Cabinet meeting in the first half of August. The minister said at the time:

“We are beginning to actively participate in tours of Bulgarian municipalities. We want to see the problems; we want to see them on the ground. We want to familiarise ourselves with the problems related to water and infrastructure and assess where, how and how much help should be provided.”

Sources: bta.bg, bntnews.bg