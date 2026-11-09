Military convoys to travel on roads until November 14

Military convoys carrying personnel and equipment from the Land Forces will travel on the national road and railway infrastructure between November 9 and 14.

The movement is related to the return of the formations after their participation in the tactical exercise “Pirin Guardian 26”, held at the “Koren” training area. The information was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Defence.

Military Police to escort the vehicle convoys

The vehicle convoys will travel with teams from the “Military Police” Service. The Defence Ministry’s statement says: “The vehicle convoys will be escorted by teams from the “Military Police” Service.“

The warning applies both to travel on the national road network and to transportation along the railway infrastructure. The published information does not specify the routes or times when the convoys will pass.

Sources: dariknews.bg, mod.bg