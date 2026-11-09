Road Conditions: Traffic, Roadworks and Restrictions Across the Country

Traffic is heavy for freight vehicles exiting the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint towards Turkey. Traffic through the border checkpoints with Romania, Greece, Serbia and the Republic of North Macedonia is normal, the General Directorate Border Police reports. The ferry links Oryahovo–Bechet and Svishtov–Zimnicea remain suspended due to the low water level of the Danube River.

Passenger cars and minibuses weighing up to 3.5 tonnes are allowed to pass through the Rudозem, Zlatograd, Makaza and Ivaylovgrad checkpoints. Passenger cars, buses and freight vehicles are allowed to pass through Kulata, Ilinden and Kapitan Petko Voyvoda.

Roadworks on Motorways and First-Class Roads

Two road-surface repair projects on the Trakia Motorway towards Sofia are due to begin on 9 November. In Sofia Region, between the 5th and 3rd kilometres, the active and emergency lanes will be closed, and traffic will use only the overtaking lane. The restriction is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. on 9 November until 9:00 a.m. on 11 November.

In Pazardzhik Region, the roadworks cover a 400-metre section at the 89th kilometre. There, the active lane will be restricted between 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., with vehicles passing through the overtaking lane. The Road Infrastructure Agency warns of possible delays in heavier traffic.

Due to repairs to bridge structures, transit trucks weighing over 12 tonnes on first-class road I-8 between Svilengrad and the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint are being diverted via second-class road II-89, the Maritsa Motorway and the Kapitan Andreevo road junction. The restriction is expected to remain in place until the end of the year.

Vehicles weighing over 12 tonnes are not allowed to pass along the Hemus Motorway between the Boaza and Dermantsi road junctions. On first-class road I-9 near Pomorie, the maximum speed is limited to 50 km/h, while on second-class road II-74 in the Targovishte area it is limited to 40 km/h. Traffic is moving in both directions in a single lane on third-class road III-208 between Yabalchevo and Aitos and on second-class road II-73 between Lozarevo and Prilep.

The Mountains Are Accessible but Cold

“Conditions for mountain tourism are good, but temperatures are low due to the shorter days and the early setting of the sun,” the Mountain Rescue Service said.

Temperatures in the higher areas are close to zero, there is frost, and the ski lifts at the resorts are not operating. Over the past 24 hours, one report was received about a person lost in Pirin, in the area of Banderishka Polyana. According to the forecast by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, the weather will be sunny, with a maximum temperature of around 6 degrees at 1,200 metres and around minus 1 degree at 2,000 metres.

Fire Service and Traffic Police Reports

Over the past 24 hours, units of the General Directorate of Fire Safety and Civil Protection responded to 89 calls and extinguished 59 fires. Direct material damage was reported in 22 of them, while one person died in the fires. The teams carried out 22 rescue and assistance operations, four of them following road accidents.

As part of the Traffic Police special operation, 14,439 motor vehicles and 17,988 drivers and passengers were checked. A total of 3,692 penalty notices and 272 official reports were issued. Twenty-two drivers were found to have driven after consuming alcohol, seven after using narcotic substances, while three refused to take a test.