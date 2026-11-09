Protest against animal abuse in front of the Military Medical Academy in Sofia

A protest against animal abuse will be held this evening in front of the main entrance of the Military Medical Academy in Sofia. The demonstration begins at 6 p.m. and is organized by the Mecho and Friends association.

The повод for the event is the death of 9-year-old dog Knopa, who died after being struck in the capital’s Krastova Vada district. A 43-year-old man has been charged in the case and was remanded in custody by the court of first instance. The charges and the detention measure do not constitute a final conviction.

The date of the protest coincides with the anniversary of the death of the dog Maya in the Razsadnika district. According to the information submitted, the animal was run over by a doctor from the Military Medical Academy. The case is among the reasons why the organizers once again chose the area in front of the medical facility for the civic demonstration.

Calls for investigations and accountability

Participants are calling for transparent investigations and genuine accountability in cases of cruelty to animals. The aim is for the protest to bring together people who demand consequences in such cases, regardless of the status of those accused or the place where the acts were committed.

“We sent an email to absolutely all non-governmental organizations in Bulgaria with the idea that this protest should truly become a unifying protest,” Zlatin Mladenski of the Mecho and Friends association told the Bulgarian National Radio.

The demonstration will take place in front of the main entrance of the Military Medical Academy, with the organizers linking it both to the ongoing investigation into Knopa’s death and to the anniversary of the case involving Maya.