Collapsed construction site wall damages road in Smolyan

A wall at a construction excavation collapsed in Smolyan during the night before Sunday and damaged part of the road surface. The collapse endangered three vehicles, but no one was injured. The area has already been secured with a fence, BNT reported.

The excavation is located near residential buildings, and local residents have long expressed concerns about the construction work. They claim that the site is in a ravine and that no technical study was carried out before construction began.

“A three-storey building of some kind was planned here. Subsequently, it became enormous, twice the size in terms of parameters, i.e. 180% built-up area, intensive development. And this is a ravine,” Stefka Marinska told BNT.

According to her, construction is being carried out below Block 22, where there is groundwater. Residents fear that another landslide could jeopardize the stability of the building.

The neighbors have alerted the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works and the Directorate for National Construction Control in Sofia. There is also a case file at the Administrative Court in Smolyan, with a hearing expected to be scheduled. Marinska said that other institutions would also be notified, accusing the municipality's chief architect of responsibility for approving the construction. Her claims have not been confirmed by a competent authority.

Smolyan Mayor Nikolay Melemov visited the site on Sunday. “The fact is that we have a problem,” he said, adding that the builder, investor, designers and specialists must determine the necessary measures. According to him, the area must be secured and the road reinforced.

Sources: bntnews.bg