Mladost 3 once again without heating and hot water

Residents of the Mladost 3 district in Sofia have once again been left without heating and hot water. The heat supply to Block 358 was cut off just 20 hours after it had been restored, bTV reported. According to the residents, since August 28 they have had hot water for a total of just five days.

After the previous interruption, the service was restored around 12 hours after a television report was broadcast. However, the residents’ joy lasted less than a day. “We managed to take a shower exactly twice. The next day, we once again had no hot water,” residents of the block said.

It was initially announced that the heat supply would be restored by 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Subsequently, the deadline was changed again—from November 13 to November 23. The delay is fuelling residents’ discontent, as they are demanding clear information and realistic deadlines.

Basins, immersion heaters and camping showers

Without hot water, households are using basins, immersion heaters and camping showers. The situation is most difficult for families with small children. Some residents are considering buying air conditioners and instantaneous water heaters so they do not depend on the operations of “Toplofikatsia Sofia,” but such an investment is unaffordable for pensioners.

Residents identify not only the dilapidated network as a problem, but also the lack of sufficient information, planning and workers carrying out the repairs. They claim that there are excavated sections in parts of the district where no crews can be seen for days.

A new protest has been announced for Wednesday. Residents are demanding guarantees that the heat supply will be restored and will not be cut off again immediately after the repairs.

What “Toplofikatsia Sofia” says

In its latest official statement, “Toplofikatsia Sofia” says that emergency repairs are aimed at restoring the heat supply to the affected buildings. The company acknowledges that permanently limiting the number of breakdowns requires the phased replacement of the compromised sections.

The company says that part of the heat transmission network has been in operation for more than 35 years. Worn-out sections are being replaced in various areas of Sofia where a high number of breakdowns and significant network losses have been recorded. The company has also been asked for additional comment on the specific situation at Block 358.