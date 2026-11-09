An online vignette may cost one-third more

Purchasing an electronic vignette through an intermediary website can increase the cost by up to one-third, the European Consumer Centre Bulgaria warns. In recent months, it has received numerous complaints from consumers who paid unexpected fees when ordering vignettes from websites registered abroad.

The additional amount is most often presented as a registration or service fee. It is described in the website’s terms and conditions, but consumers do not always notice it before making the payment.

“Check not only the price of the vignette, but also who is selling it to you. A website that looks official or appears first in an internet search may be an intermediary charging an additional fee,” advises Sonya Spasova, Director of the European Consumer Centre Bulgaria.

Such platforms often have a professional design, convenient order forms and internet addresses that resemble official pages. Some of them appear among the top search results through paid advertisements marked as “Sponsored” or “Advertisement”, BTA reports.

A valid vignette, but at a higher price

Using an intermediary is not in itself prohibited. In this case, the consumer may receive a fully valid vignette, but pay more than its official price. Therefore, before confirming the payment, it should be clear who the trader is, whether the website is acting as an intermediary and what the final amount is.

The risk is greater when purchasing at the last minute or from a mobile phone, minutes before travelling. When in a hurry, it is easy to overlook the company details, additional fees or the terms of the service. After the purchase, the options for changing or cancelling it depend on the specific terms and applicable rules.

What drivers should check

The European Consumer Centre Bulgaria recommends checking who is behind the website, whether a company and genuine contact details are listed, and whether the final price matches the official price for the selected type of vignette. The additional symbols next to the fields to be completed – a star, arrow or exclamation mark – should also be opened, as they may contain information about the fees.

The Road Infrastructure Agency identifies the official website of the National Toll Administration, the mobile application and the authorised partner network as channels for purchasing. When choosing another website, consumers should first check whether it is an official partner or offers an intermediary service.