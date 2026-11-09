First installment released for renovation of Plovdiv Music School

The Ministry of Culture has released the first installment for the emergency renovation of the Dobrin Petkov National School of Music and Dance in Plovdiv. The total cost of renovating the roof and expanding the facilities is nearly 1.6 million euros.

The school’s roof has been leaking for years and is in urgent need of reconstruction. In a letter, the Ministry of Culture informed director Neli Popova-Koeva that it would provide 20% of the amount this year. The funds are intended as an advance payment under the contract with the construction company.

“The installment will come – they will release 165,000 euros,” said director Neli Popova-Koeva.

According to her, the funding is also necessary to prevent the building permit from being lost, as it expires in January 2027. The project announcement states that the remainder of the amount will be transferred during the following calendar year.

New halls and classrooms

The project provides for an expansion of the school’s educational facilities on the top floor of the building. Ten classrooms and 4 offices are to be built there. A “Ballet” classical dance hall, a “Pop and Jazz Singing” hall, chamber halls and recording studios are also planned.

At present, rehearsals by the ballet, choirs, wind orchestras and the other ensembles take place in the concert hall. The director noted that during the day it is shared in turn by the ballet, symphony orchestra, guitar ensemble, mixed choir, children’s choir and folk choir.

“Ballet requires quite specific equipment and facilities,” said music history teacher Polya Paunova-Tosheva. According to her, the new premises will allow ballet students to have their own hall instead of using the concert space.

Ballet admissions take place every four years

Due to the lack of suitable halls, admissions to the ballet program take place every four years. Parents have organized a petition calling for urgent funding for the renovation.

Parent Kaloyan Nachev said that children often prepare for years to apply, but the lack of admissions in certain years prevents them from starting training in the specialty.

Plovdiv Regional Governor Georgi Yanev helped secure the funds. Following the release of the first installment, the renovation and expansion of the educational facilities are set to be carried out.