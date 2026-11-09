Repair work by ESO may cause power supply disruptions in populated areas in the municipalities of Belitsa and Razlog on November 12, 2026

The state Electricity System Security Operator /ESO/ has notified ERM West that on November 12, 2026, it will carry out repair work on energy facilities at the “Razlog” substation. The work requires a change in the power supply scheme for electricity consumers in populated areas within the municipalities of Belitsa and Razlog in Blagoevgrad Region.

Due to the repair of facilities owned by ESO and the change in the power supply scheme, on November 12, 2026, between 08:00 and 16:30, power supply disruptions are possible in the town of Razlog and the villages of Bachevo, Godlevo, Gorno Dragalishte, Dobarsko, Dolno Dragalishte and Eleshnitsa in Razlog Municipality; the town of Belitsa and the villages of Kraishte, Dagonovo and Gorno Kraishte in Belitsa Municipality, Blagoevgrad Region.

As the electricity distribution network operator, ERM West is required to ensure safe conditions for carrying out the work on ESO’s facility.

ERM West is taking all measures to minimize inconvenience for consumers. The company is constantly ready to respond if necessary.

Information about the areas where planned outages are forthcoming, their duration, as well as whether a specific address falls within their scope, can be found on the ERM West website, in the Outages section: https://ermzapad.bg/bg/za-klienta/prekusvania/.

Fast and convenient access to real-time information about power supply outages is provided by Electrohold’s new digital service – a chatbot on Viber through which users can check for outages – both planned and emergency, using a customer number or a metering point number. The chatbot can be found by entering electrohold or electrohold in Viber’s search bar.