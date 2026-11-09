The Ministry of Health will have €725 million at its disposal in 2027

The Ministry of Health will have nearly €725 million at its disposal in 2027, an increase of €78 million. Capital expenditure will amount to just over €28 million. The draft budget was presented by Health Minister Katya Ivkova.

“The draft budget is focused on more secure access to medicines, higher-quality prevention, more modern emergency medical care and pediatric care, young professionals in the healthcare system, and more accessible diagnosis and treatment,” Ivkova said.

More funding for medicines and immunizations

One of the main priorities for 2027 is ensuring 100% availability of medicinal products and tracking every package. The aim is to limit the parallel export of medicines.

Funding for immunizations will increase by 70%. The ministry also plans more funding for prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

Nearly €100 million for the National Children’s Hospital

€50 million has been earmarked for the National Children’s Hospital in 2027. The account of the Health Investment Company already contains €47 million, bringing the total resources for the project to nearly €100 million.

The funds will be used to prepare a new project for the construction of the hospital and to begin the initial construction work.

“The National Children’s Hospital, whose construction has been debated for so many years, will finally begin to be built in 2027. This will not simply involve constructing a building, but establishing this national children’s hospital as a center of excellence in pediatric healthcare,” Katya Ivkova said.

Helipads, ambulances and the hospital in Yambol

The draft budget provides additional funding for the construction of 19 hospital helipads and the purchase of 14 new ambulances.

€14 million has been earmarked for strategic investments. Part of the money will be allocated to completing the hospital in Yambol.

€30 million for medical residents

Another €30 million has been earmarked for the salaries of resident doctors. The salary of a resident admitted through a state-funded position will be €1,900, while the remuneration of other residents will increase by €350.

State-funded healthcare for uninsured people is worth €590 million.