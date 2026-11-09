Minister Efremova: Every child on the autism spectrum should have the opportunity to reach their full potential

Behind every diagnosis is a child with their own abilities, interests, dreams and unique view of the world. Our ambition is for every child to have the opportunity to reach their full potential, for every family to receive timely support and for no one to feel isolated because of their differences. This was stated by Minister of Labour and Social Policy Natalia Efremova at the opening of the international conference “Autism Spectrums: Interdisciplinary Perspectives and Scientific Approaches” at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”.

She noted that more than 430 social services funded by the state budget are currently operating in the country, providing free specialised support to more than 19,000 children with disabilities and their families. A total of more than €610 million has been allocated in the 2026 budget to finance social services. In addition, the programmes “Human Resources Development” (HRDP) and “Education”, co-financed by the European Social Fund Plus, provide a total of more than €146 million to support children and their families.

Minister Efremova highlighted two measures under the HRDP. The “Future for Children” measure supports early childhood development, early intervention for disabilities, the development of integrated social services and the provision of care for work with children and families. “Under “Future for Children", more than 27,000 children and their families have received support so far. For the first time under this measure, so-called patronage care is also being provided to children up to three years of age,” Natalia Efremova said.

She announced the forthcoming launch of a new measure—– “For Every Child”—– aimed at building on the progress achieved by providing additional developmental support and integrated social and healthcare services. “It is particularly important that the support will be aimed not only at the needs of the child and their family at the present moment, but also at the child's future. Work will focus on developing social, emotional and life skills, continuing education and opportunities for professional fulfilment,” the social affairs minister said.

Natalia Efremova acknowledged that despite the progress achieved, serious challenges remain to providing effective social support for children, including those on the autism spectrum, and their families. “Integrated support is needed, in which the social, healthcare and education systems work together. Families should not be put in a situation where they have to seek out different institutions, offices and services on their own. They should encounter a system that guides them, connects specialists and ensures consistent support for the child,” Efremova explained.

Alongside opening up more integrated services, Minister Efremova identified timely access to diagnosis and healthcare, the provision of reasonable accommodations and a suitable environment for people with autism, and changing public attitudes as some of the most important goals. “Our task is not to impose restrictions where we can create opportunities,” the minister said.