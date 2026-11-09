Military television channel faces closure, Union of Bulgarian Journalists protests

The Military Television Channel (VТК) faces closure due to the planned restructuring of the Ministry of Defence Information Centre. The project envisages the centre becoming part of the Executive Agency “Military Clubs and Recreational Activities”, while a more limited structure, focused mainly on the internet and social media, would be established in its place.

The Military Television Channel does not appear as an independent television channel in the new organisation under discussion. According to the project description, media activities should focus on a website, short-form content for social media and audiovisual content. The total staff of the merged structure is expected to be reduced from 445 to 423 positions, or 22 fewer posts.

Union of Bulgarian Journalists calls for procedure to be halted

The Union of Bulgarian Journalists described the planned changes as the liquidation of the only specialised military television channel in the country. In its position, the organisation called for broad professional and public dialogue involving journalists, trade unions and the leadership of the Ministry of Defence.

“This is not a reform, but the liquidation of the only specialised military television channel in the country,” the Union of Bulgarian Journalists said.

The journalists’ organisation warned that the change could bring an end to the production of educational, documentary-historical and analytical films. According to the Union of Bulgarian Journalists, social media can be an additional channel, but it cannot replace the depth of documentary filmmaking and current-affairs journalism.

Uncertain future for the television channel’s team

The future of the journalists, camera operators, editors, directors and other specialists working at the Military Television Channel remains uncertain. The Union of Bulgarian Journalists warned that the mechanical elimination of positions could disregard the professional experience of employees with many years of work at the Bulgarian National Television and the Military Television Channel.

According to OFFNews, the team has already been informed that broadcasting could be discontinued as of 1 January 2027. The publication said the restructuring is motivated by the need to save funds, but employees quoted by the media questioned whether the change would lead to substantial savings.

The Union of Bulgarian Journalists is calling for the procedure to transform and close the Military Television Channel to be halted and for the jobs of proven professionals to be guaranteed. The public consultation on the project continues until 29 November.

Sources: novini.bg, offnews.bg, eurocom.bg