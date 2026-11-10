Xi Jinping congratulates Iliana Iotova on her election as president

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Iliana Iotova on her election as president of Bulgaria. In his congratulatory message, he said that he attaches great importance to the development of relations between China and Bulgaria.

Xi Jinping noted that Bulgaria was the second country in the world to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China. According to him, bilateral ties are marked by mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and the pursuit of mutually beneficial outcomes.

“Mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and the achievement of mutually beneficial outcomes are distinctive features of bilateral relations,” Xi Jinping said.

The Chinese leader said that in recent years the two countries have continuously expanded their exchanges and cooperation at all levels and in all areas. He also said that the strategic partnership between China and Bulgaria continues to deepen.

Xi Jinping pledged to work with Iliana Iotova to guide the two countries along their path toward development and revitalization. He expressed his readiness to build even more positive, pragmatic and dynamic bilateral relations.

According to the Chinese president, cooperation in this way should bring greater benefits to the peoples of China and Bulgaria. The congratulatory message was conveyed by the Chinese news agency Xinhua.

Sources: bta.bg