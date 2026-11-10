Road Conditions: Repairs on the Trakia Motorway and Traffic at the Borders

Repairs on the Trakia Motorway will change traffic heading towards Burgas between the 84th and 86th kilometres in Pazardzhik Province. From 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., traffic will use only the overtaking lane due to partial repairs to the road surface. The Road Infrastructure Agency urges drivers to comply with the temporary signage and drive with increased caution.

Restrictions remain in force on other busy routes as well. Near Svilengrad, traffic on road I-8 is switching from one lane to another due to repairs to expansion joints. Heavy goods vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes travelling towards the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint are being redirected via road II-89, the Maritsa Motorway and the road junction at the checkpoint.

On road I-1 between Nefela and Pavolche, traffic is being diverted through Vratsa during daylight hours, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. The restriction will remain in force until November 20. On road I-6 near Maglizh, vehicles are travelling in both directions in a single lane due to repairs, with the work scheduled to continue until November 16.

Restrictions on the secondary road network

Traffic on road I-5 in the Kardzhali area is restricted due to resurfacing work until November 17. A maximum speed limit of 50 km/h has been introduced on road I-9 near Pomorie due to repairs scheduled to continue until March 31, 2027. Traffic is also moving in both directions in a single lane on road II-73 between Lozarevo and Prilep, where the repairs are scheduled to continue until November 16.

According to the latest information from Border Police, traffic through the border checkpoints with neighbouring countries is normal. Travellers heading to Greece should also take into account the temporary restrictions on the motorway between Thessaloniki and Athens in the Katerini area, where traffic in both directions will be stopped on November 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. between the city’s southern and northern road junctions.

Traffic Police and Fire Service report

The Interior Ministry reports one person killed and 29 injured in 17 road accidents across the country over the past 24 hours. Two serious and 17 minor accidents were registered in Sofia, leaving two people injured. Since the beginning of November, there have been 135 accidents, with eight people killed and 173 injured.

On November 8, fire service units responded to 88 incident reports and extinguished 56 fires. Eighteen of the fires caused direct material damage, while 38 caused no material damage. A total of 24 rescue and assistance operations were carried out, including six at accident scenes. There were no deaths or injuries in the fires.

Conditions in the mountains

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts considerable cloud cover and rain, mainly in the western regions, turning to snow above approximately 1,700 metres. Temperatures will remain below zero at higher elevations. At Mount Botev, the forecast is for variable cloud cover and temperatures between minus 5 and minus 2 degrees.

Hikers should be prepared for possible icy conditions, low temperatures and sudden changes in the weather at higher elevations. During winter hikes, visibility and trail conditions can change rapidly.