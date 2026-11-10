Terziev to present plans for the waste treatment plant

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev will present the progress and development plans for the Sofia Municipal Waste Treatment Plant (SMWTP). The event is scheduled for November 10 at 12:00 and will be held on the plant’s premises.

Terziev will be accompanied by Deputy Mayor for Environment Eng. Nikolay Nedelkov and the plant’s director, Yulian Daskalov. The results achieved in the work of the SMWTP, the technical upgrades carried out and the planned next activities will be presented to the media and municipal councillors.

Discussion and tour of the facilities

The programme will begin with an open discussion in the plant’s conference room. There will be an opportunity for questions and a conversation with the mayor, the deputy mayor and the SMWTP management.

Following the discussion, there will be a tour of the plant’s premises. It will include the cleaned access roads and the facilities at the plant.

Representatives of the Sofia Municipal Council have also been invited to the meeting. The preliminary information from Sofia Municipality does not specify figures for the activities carried out, the amount of funds invested or deadlines for the upcoming projects. These are expected to be presented during the discussion.

Sources: dariknews.bg