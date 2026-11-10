Varna Residents Call for a New Traffic Plan

The “Active Citizens – Varna” initiative committee is calling for the project for a new General Traffic Organization Plan for the city to be completely revised and for a new public discussion to be held. The deadline for submitting opinions and objections has already expired, and the organization has sent its comments to the competent institutions, including the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works.

The citizens’ main objection is that the document does not reflect the changes in Varna in recent years – large-scale construction, new buildings and changes to the street network.

“The major problem is that the general plan is outdated and does not reflect the current realities in our city. There has been bombastic construction in recent years, as well as new streets and new buildings. None of this is reflected in the document,” said Bistra Ivanova of the initiative committee.

Among the key demands is that the Sea Garden and the coastal promenade be included in the plan as protected pedestrian zones, with clear rules limiting car traffic.

For the Sea Garden, the citizens propose that cars be allowed access only at specific times, when deliveries to the establishments are necessary. For the coastal promenade, they are calling for the pedestrian zone to be expanded while preserving limited access to the beach.

Discontent over the public discussion

“It is extremely important for the Sea Garden and the coastal promenade to be included in this general plan as pedestrian zones. This must be widely discussed because it affects the entire community,” Ivanova emphasized.

The initiative committee is also challenging the way the public discussion of the project was held on October 9. According to Nikolay Krastev, information about the meeting was not sufficiently disseminated, and around three citizens took part in it.

“We call on the municipal administration to show respect for its citizens, inform them and find the appropriate way to involve them in the process,” said Krastev.

The organization also raises the issue of expanding the green zone, including the possible inclusion of the Chaika neighborhood. Their demand is for the project to be revised and presented to citizens again through a discussion with broader participation.