Chain-reaction crash involving dozens of vehicles closes Trakia Motorway

Dozens of cars and heavy goods vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash on the Trakia Motorway near the Zimnitsa interchange. The incident occurred at around 7 a.m. in dense fog, with the collisions taking place in the lanes heading towards Sofia. There are injured people, but their exact number and condition have not yet been announced.

Because of the crash, traffic on the motorway has been closed in both directions. Police patrol cars have been dispatched to the scene to regulate traffic and direct vehicles.

The alternative route runs through Karnobat and Petolachkata. So far, no fatalities have been reported. No details have been released about the causes of the crash or the exact number of vehicles involved.